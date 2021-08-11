HOLLYWOOD HILLS- On Wednesday, August 11, at approximately 8:55 a.m., police with the Los Angeles County Police Department (LAPD) responded to the 5400 block of Harold Way for a report of a person robbed at knifepoint.

Officers received a report that the suspect was armed with a switchblade.

Police canvassed the area for the suspect and spotted a person walking westbound on Harold Way who matched the description.

The suspect was described as a 25-year-old Hispanic male, wearing a baseball hat, a black jacket, black pants, and white tennis shoes.

By 9:01 a.m., police had the suspect in custody. No additional information was immediately available.