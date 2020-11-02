HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On July 9, LAPD HQ tweeted out that “three adult males & two juvenile males related to the… murder of Pop Smoke” have been arrested.

On February 19, 2020 around 4 a.m., Bashar Barakah Jackson, more commonly known as Pop Smoke, was killed and shot at in his Hollywood Hills house which he rented. Jackson was a rapper; his most famous songs include “Dior” and “The Woo.”

He was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

There were five suspects arrested: Corey Walker (19), Jaquan Murphy (21), and Keandre D. Rodgers (18). The other two are male juveniles whose names were not disclosed.

Walker and Rodgers were charged with murder. Due to allegations that the murder occurred during a robbery, it is possible that both may receive death penalty without parole. Other allegations include gang association and firearm possession.

The two juveniles are both charged with murder and robbery.

The LACDA has not released information about the fifth suspect. The case is still under investigation.