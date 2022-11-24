BEVERLY HILLS— Lieutenant Giovanni Trejo, Public Information Officer for the Beverly Hills Police Department indicated in an email to Canyon News they arrested three suspects in connection with an armed residential robbery that occurred last spring.

The BHPD reported on May 3, officers responded to the 700 block of North Camden Dr. about an unknown trouble call. The investigation confirmed an armed robbery transpired where multiple suspects entered the location and forced the residents to surrender their property. The suspects fled in a vehicle that was parked in the alley.

Detectives immediately began conducting a follow-up investigation that included reviewing public and private surveillance footage and processing the scene for physical evidence. On November 16, detectives identified five suspects in connection with this crime. Three of the suspects were arrested:

Charles Daniel Chiodo from Sylmar, CA – arrested by BHPD Crime Impact Team (CIT) detectives during a traffic stop. He was booked at BHPD for 211 PC – Felony robbery. Chiodo was in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest and was also charged and booked for 29800(A)(1)PC – Felon in possession of a firearm

Anthony Chavez Avila Jr. from Northridge, CA – arrested by BHPD CIT detectives during a traffic stop. He was booked at BHPD for 211 PC – Felony robbery

Joseph Michael Haberlack from Sylmar, CA – arrested by BHPD CIT detectives during a traffic stop. He was booked at BHPD for 211 PC – Felony robbery.

Arrest warrants were issued for two remaining suspects and the investigation is still ongoing.

“Let this be a reminder to anyone thinking of committing a crime in Beverly Hills – You will be caught,” said BH Police Chief Mark Stainbrook.

Anyone with details about this crime is asked to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285- 2125. Anonymous reports can be made by texting TIP to 888777. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. To access Crime Stoppers, download the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP or use the website http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.