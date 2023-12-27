LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department’s Southeast Area Vice Unit announced on Tuesday, December 26 that the names of the suspects involved in a prostitution sting have been disclosed.

The LAPD reported on December 22, at approximately 7:50 a.m., Vice officers conducted a sting operation targeting sex purchasers and human traffickers along the Figueroa Corridor in South Los Angeles. Undercover officers posing as commercial sex workers were contacted by individuals looking to purchase sexual services. The operation is an ongoing effort to prevent the trafficking of women and minors along the busy corridor.

During the operation, undercover officers obtained six separate violations from individuals attempting to purchase sexual services. Those individuals were subsequently arrested by uniformed Southeast officers.

The adults arrested were cited for California Penal Code, Section 647(b)(2)-Solicitation for the Purposes of Prostitution. All are Los Angeles residents:

Suspect-1: Raul Ocampo Maya, 63 years of age, Release from Custody Citation #J94323

Suspect-2: Daniel Alejandro Arceo, 29 years of age, Release from Custody Citation #J8934

Suspect-3: Pedro Sanchez-Gonzalez, 54 years of age, Release from Custody Citation #J94407

Suspect-4: Charles Gordon Bowler, 41 years of age, Release from Custody Citation #J94408

Suspect-5: Bryan Garcia Orellano, 30 years of age, Release from Custody Citation #J86382

Suspect-6: Anthony O. Williams, 57 years of age, Release from Custody Citation #J89342

Anyone with details about this crime or these types of incidents is asked to call the Southeast Area Vice Detail at (213) 972-1017. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.