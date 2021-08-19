WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, August 18, at 10:40 a.m., the Target store located on Santa Monica Boulevard and N. La Brae Avenue was evacuated due to a fire. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect is now in custody.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department (LCFD) responded to the call and evacuated the store. Firefighters found the fire in a small fitting room inside the Target store and put the fire out.

The suspect who was identified by witnesses fled the scene and was picked up by officers a few blocks away. There were no reports of any injuries from the fire.

The fire was contained to one area, but the smoke triggered the sprinkler system causing an estimated $35,000 in damage to the store.

