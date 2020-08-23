WEST HOLLYWOOD— Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chateau Marmont is set to become a private members-only hotel.

The Chateau Marmont is located at 8221 Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. Established in 1929, it was loosely modeled after the Château d’Amboise in France.

Throughout the years, it’s gained popularity for hosting Hollywood’s elite. At the chateau, James Dean crashed Nicholas Ray’s bungalow to attain the lead in Rebel Without a Cause, Jean Harlow and Clarke Gable allegedly had an affair, and John Belushi died of a drug overdose. The likes of Bob Dylan, Mick Jagger, Elizabeth Taylor and Leonardo DiCaprio have stayed at the Chateau Marmont. It was also featured in A Star Is Born, La La Land, and Somewhere.

In March, it shut down and nearly all of the hotel’s 242 employees were allegedly laid-off without insurance of severance. Protests were staged against owner André Balazs by Unite Here Local 11, a labor union that represents over 30,000 hospitality workers. With the privatization of the hotel, most former staff will not be hired back.

The membership would be like a timeshare, each member would have their own equity in other properties as well. However, it is unclear what the requirements are for membership eligibility. Balazs has other properties in New York, London, Paris, Tokyo, etc., he may also convert these into a private model.

The Chateau Marmont’s restaurant will still be available to non-members.