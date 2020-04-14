UNITED STATES—First news reports indicate that Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) extended her original stay-at-home order to include the purchase of what she views as non-essential items.

The first two positive COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan were reported on March 10, 2020. Governor Whitmer signed her original stay-at-home order on April 1, 2020 declaring both a State of Emergency and a State of disaster throughout the state of Michigan. The order is to limit any person-to-person contact and is in effect through May 6, 2020.

The extended stay-at-home order includes everything from obtaining a notary, landscaping services, deliveries, and more.

Canyon-news reached out to the Governor’s office on Monday, April 13, to which she responded with the information below.

The executive order may be seen at her website with 42 additions to the original stay-at-home order.

https://www.michigan.gov/whitmer/0,9309,7-387-90499_90705-525178–,00.html

https://www.michigan.gov/whitmer/0,9309,7-387-90499_90705-525182–,00.html

Governor Whitmer received a lot of backlash from her new extended order that limits travel between residences. No visiting friends. One person on Twitter complained,

“If you’re going to make our stay at home, allow us to do the things that help us cope during these times. Allow us to garden, allow us to make home repairs, allow us to do something. This policy of yours is ridiculous.”

In a WXYZ interview, Governor Whitmer stated, “It’s not a suggestion. It’s an Order.” The full interview may be seen at wxyz.com

If we’re going to beat this virus, we have to work together. Stay inside. Call your loved ones and make sure they are too. Only leave the house for essential errands like groceries or prescriptions. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) April 10, 2020

Some fake news circulated stating there were no purchases of car seats permitted, however, the Governor debunked that rumor herself. The purchase of flags and car seats are permitted.

https://twitter.com/GovWhitmer/status/1249428640548507657/photo/1

https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98178_98455-525278–,00.html