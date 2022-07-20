SANTA MONICA—The suspect responsible for the murder of a man in 2016 was convicted by a jury on July 8, 2022. Theo Krah, 34, was found guilty of one count of Second Degree murder and faces up to a minimum sentence of 15 years to life in prison.

On June 11, 2016, officers with the Santa Monica Police Department responded to call of a man down on the sidewalk in the 1400 block of 5th Street. Officers found a male with severe trauma to the face and head. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The victim was 57 year-old Kris Anderson. Anderson was stabbed in the head by Krah after an altercation where Krah accused Anderson of taking inappropriate pictures of young girls.

The victim’s identity led SMPD Detectives to Krah, who had been in a verbal altercation with the victim one hour earlier near the Santa Monica Pier. During that incident, officers identified both males before they went their separate ways. Detectives were able to link Krah to the murder as a result of surveillance footage that showed Krah follow the victim from the Pier into the downtown area where he brutally assaulted him. Krah was an active Navy Seal at the time of the murder. He was arrested by detectives from the SMPD two days later in Coronado.

Murder charges were filed with the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. Sentencing for Krah will take place August 1, 2022 at the Los Angeles Superior Court – Airport Branch.