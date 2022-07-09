SANTA MONICA—A man wanted for a string of vandalisms that occurred on PCH during the 4th of July weekend was arrested on July 7, 2022, after attempting to flee from police.

Thomas Aaron Brothers, 55, was seen at around 7:17 a.m. getting off of an MTA bus at Ocean Boulevard and Colorado Boulevard in Santa Monica. Hours later he was found at a public bathroom located at a beach in Santa Monica and that was where he was arrested and taken into custody.

According to authorities, Brothers vandalized multiple vehicles parked on PCH and damaged a door and doorbell which was caught on camera with a Ring doorbell device. He was said to have used a pickaxe to commit the crimes.