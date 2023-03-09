TOPANGA—On March 8, at approximately 11:05 a.m., the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) responded to a call of a male suspect who barricaded himself inside a residence in the 21200 block of Colina Drive.



Lieutenant Santiago Cabrera posted on Twitter informing the public of the incident and responding to the request to assist the Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station with the suspect.



SEB personnel were to assume tactical command while the Crisis Negotiations Team (CNT) attempt to make contact with the suspect and, “bring this to a peaceful resolution,” the LASD stated.



Reports indicate that the standoff lasted over two hours, as the suspect indicated he had explosives inside the home. There was no evidence of the presence of explosives in or around the property.



The suspect was initially dressed in his bathrobe and shouted out the window to negotiators. He later dressed down to his boxer shorts and stepped out onto a window on a rooftop bringing his blanket and various items with him. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene.



A police officer climbed a ladder to the rooftop to speak to the suspect who went back into the home where he was apprehended without further incident. It was approximately 1:30 p.m. when officers took the suspect into custody.



Canyon News reached out to LASD Malibu/Lost Hills Division for details on the case, but did not hear back before print.