PACIFIC PALISADES—The California Highway Patrol received reports of a crash at 8:11 a.m. on Thursday, May 28. The crash involved a semi truck on Sunset Boulevard and it shut down southbound traffic on the 405 Freeway.

The driver of the truck remained unidentified. There were no reports of any other vehicles being involved.

Around 8:20 a.m., a SigAlert was sent out by the California Highway Patrol. They reported that number 4 lane would be shut down for about a hour. This happened during the morning rush hour.

The California Highway Patrol reported that the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the call.

The Los Angeles Police Department has not disclosed any further details pertaining to the crash. There were no reports of any injuries of the crash by the California Highway Patrol.