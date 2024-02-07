WASHINGTON DC—On February 6, 2024, the US District Court for the District of Columbia returned its verdict to deny former President Donald Trump presidential immunity.



“Today, we affirm the denial. For the purpose of this criminal case, former President Trump has become citizen Trump, with all of the defenses of any other criminal defendant. But any executive immunity that may have protected him while he served as President no longer protects him against this prosecution.”



The full text of the court’s decision may be found on the U.S. District Court’s website.



According to Article S3.5.1 of the U.S. Constitution, the President may at times choose to have both House and Senate convene, and at times of disagreement, have them to disburse while he seeks counsel from his ambassadors and such. “He shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed and shall Commission all the Officers of the United States,” the Article states.



In the case of Watergate, the impeachment proceedings of then-President Richard Nixon began October 30, 1973, and ended on August 20, 1974. The entire investigation lasted nine months and three weeks. The impeachment proceedings ended without an impeachment vote after President Nixon resigned from office.



The Watergate Trial dominated the fact-backed TVs of the 1970s. At that time, the trial was complicated and lengthy. In all actuality, the Watergate Trial lasted from May of 1972 to June of 1973.



Documentation indicates that Gerald Ford insisted on a statement of contrition, but Nixon upheld that he had not committed any crimes. Eventually Ford agreed, and on September 8, 1974, then President Gerald Ford granted Nixon a “full, free, and absolute pardon,” that ended any future possibility of an indictment.



In the case of former President Trump, he has been under investigation since his 2015 ride down the golden escalator in Trump Tower with his wife, Melania at his side to announce his nomination to run for President in 2016.



In the court’s decision not to uphold Trump’s natural Presidential immunity, it was indicated that while Trump was holding his rally one mile away from the Capitol, Joe Biden was then taking the Oath of Office, and therefore, the court alleges, Trump was no longer President, and no longer protected by Presidential immunity.



Former President Trump’s next court date is scheduled for February 12, 2024.



There was a raid on the former President’s Mar-a-Lago home on August 8, 2022.



Trump was indicted in March of 2023 in New York, June of 2023, in Florida, August of 2023 in Washington DC, and August of 2023 in Georgia.



On August 24, 2023, Trump was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia. Multiple cases have been thrown out due to no prosecutable evidence.



Trump has been fined hundreds of thousands of dollars and has remained under scrutiny for upholding his claim of election interference, which has been proven in multiple cases.



The January 6, 2021 timeline with video footage by people who were there shows how the barricades, and attacks began before the Trump rally ever dispersed.



It was not Trump who killed Ashli Babbit. It was U.S. Secret Service Lt. Michael Byrd.



Trump took the stage at noon and spoke for one hour and 11 minutes.



The first Capitol breach occurred at 12:53.



At 12:59 a freelance computer programmer, Benjamin Phillips, 50, from Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania collapsed. He was unconscious. Those assisting maintained compressions for 20 minutes. DC Fire and EMS paramedics stayed in their vehicles. The crowd brought him to the ambulance. He died at the hospital.

According to the J6 documentation, at 1:00 p.m. USCP Deputy Chief Waldow is on the scene. He orders USCP Civil Disturbance Less Lethal Team officers into place.



At 1:06 Chief Waldow orders Less Lethal officers to fire their munitions into the crowd. No warning could be heard before this order.



At 1:07, a man in the crowd, Josh Black is injured on the side of the face from munitions fired by USCP officers. There was significant blood loss.



At 1:10 Chief Waldow orders a second round of munitions. Pepperball is used on the crowd.



The Trump rally ended at 1:11.



Moments after DC MPD fired approximately 30 pepper ball rounds into a crowd filling the tunnel with capsicum gas, Roseanne Boyland, 34, of Kennesaw, Georgia collapsed.



Video footage captured shows Boyland being beaten over the head and body with a walking stick by DCMPD officer, Lila Morris. Medical examiners listed Boyland’s cause of death as accidental acute amphetamine intoxication.



Chief Waldow gives the third order to fire. DCMD Sgt. Daniel Thau requests explosive munitions.



At approximately 1:20, Kevin Greeson, 55, father of five from Athens, Alabama Collapsed at the Capitols West Plaza. He died of a heart attack.



It is not clear how it is legal for Trump to continue to be investigated at the cost of the American people.



There has been no President, living or dead, that has ever been persecuted and prosecuted as long as Donald J. Trump. Reports indicate that the more he is investigated, the higher he rises in the polls.















