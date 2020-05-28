UNITED STATES−President Donald Trump will sign an Executive Order on social media Thursday, May 27 after Twitter censored two of the his posts in the last week.

Twitter used a fact-checking icon at the bottom of two of the post, that reads, “Get the facts about mail-in ballots.”

In a string of tweets President Trump addressed Twitter for what he argued was “Interfering with the 2020 election.” “Warrantless surveillance of Americans is wrong,” Trump tweeted.

On May 27, President Trump Tweeted, “Republicans feel that social media platforms totally silence conservative voices. We will strongly regulate or close them down before we can ever allow this to happen. We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can’t allow a more sophisticated version of that.”

Twitter has now shown that everything we have been saying about them (and their other compatriots) is correct. Big action to follow! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

There is currently a post on Twitter below President Trump’s post regarding the censorship of his Twitter account depicting a caricature of him having a tantrum over being censored on social media. The tweet which is publicly and openly condescending to the President of the United States is not censured, fact-checked, or taken down. No individual was reported or suspended from Twitter for making the post.

Conservative writers such as Candace Owens and others have stated they have been censored, suspended from Twitter, placed in Facebook jail, or had their conservative Facebook groups suspended for conservative posts they made. President Trump being censored by Twitter is the first time for a Commander-in-Chief.