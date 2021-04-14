SANTA MONICA—On Thursday, April 8, at approximately 7 p.m., officers with the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) seized a 9mm handgun, a high-capacity 9mm magazine loaded with 16 rounds and over two pounds of marijuana from a suspect with a prior first-degree manslaughter conviction. A second suspect was also booked on a narcotics sales charge.

Officers observed what appeared to be a hand-to-hand purchase of marijuana near Colorado Boulevard and Ocean Avenue. Authorities discovered an unregistered firearm, a loaded magazine, and a large quantity of marijuana in the rear of the vehicle during a traffic stop related to the narcotics violation.

The first suspect, Randy Ramirez-Sanchez, 32, from New York was charged with possession of marijuana for sale, driving without a license, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a high-capacity magazine. The second suspect, Steven Pujols, 36, from New York was charged with selling/transporting marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale.

Anyone with additional details pertaining to this incident can contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 310-458-8451 or the Santa Monica Department’s Watch Commander at 310-458-8427.