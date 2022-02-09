WEST HOLLYWOOD—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department indicated that 2 drivers were arrested for DUI as they conducted a DUI checkpoint on Friday, February 4. The checkpoint transpired at Fairfax Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

One driver was cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license. A total of 1,179 vehicles were contacted. Two drivers were cited for having an open container of marijuana in their vehicle.

Checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.

The LASD is committed to keeping the public safe when they are traveling. They will continue to hold DUI/Driver’s License checkpoints throughout 2022.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. To schedule an interview regarding the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Traffic Safety Operations contact Sergeant Robert L. Hill at 323-890-5480 or via email at RLHill@lasd.org.