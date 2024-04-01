WESTWOOD—The Los Angeles Fire Department announced that a Greater Alarm Structure Fire at 911 S. Malcolm Avenue was extinguished on Sunday, March 31.

The LAFD reported the blaze at 1:25 a.m. with almost 40 LAFD firefighters extinguishing the blaze in 31 minutes (1:56 a.m.). They were able to access, confine, and fully extinguish heavy fire in the attic and second floor of a 3,795 square foot two-story home (built 1927).

There were no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.