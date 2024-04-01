HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On March 28, the Los Angeles Fire Department extinguished a four-story residential building fire at 1310 N Detroit Street. The LAFD reported the blaze at 4:57 p.m.

Los Angeles City and County firefighters responded to a four-story residential building with smoke showing from the rear. Crews made access to the smoke-filled building, instructing residents to shelter inside of their apartment units. Firefighters located one unit on the third floor with contents burning inside, causing the heavy smoke conditions throughout the building.

It took the first 50 LAFD firefighters (along with help from LACoFD) 36 minutes to access, confine, and extinguish the flames. Thankfully, firefighter communications with residents (telling them to stay in their units without opening the door to the smoky conditions) kept the many building occupants safe. There were no reported injuries despite the building being heavily occupied.

One man returned home from the store to find his apartment destroyed. The American Red Cross is responding to assist the individual during this time of being displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.