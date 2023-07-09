SANTA MONICA—Two teenage girls were shot on Friday, July 7, as law enforcement responded to a call of a “large party” at Santa Monica Beach, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

Officers approached the scene in the 2700 block of Santa Monica Beach at approximately 9:22 p.m., when they heard multiple gunshots. The group of people scattered, including the shooter.

Two female victims, 14 and 17 years old, suffered gunshot wounds to their lower legs. Both girls were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims did not see the shooter, but witnesses described him as a Black male with dreadlocks, standing at approximately 5 feet and 10 inches tall. He was described to be wearing a white shirt, black pants, and a black hat.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident or people involved is asked to contact the SMPD Detective Unit during business hours at 310-458-8451, or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8427.