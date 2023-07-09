WOODLAND HILLS—Four people were critically injured in a high-speed crash involving two vehicles on Friday, July 7. The collision occurred at approximately 10:37 p.m. on the 6200 block of North Owensmouth Avenue.

In an alert, the Los Angeles Fire Department said the individuals involved in the crash endured “varying levels of injuries,” though “all are categorized as ‘critical’ due to the high rate of speed of the collision and extensive damage to the vehicles.”

All four individuals, two from each vehicle, were initially trapped inside. Firefighters conducted extrication operations to retrieve them.

In an updated alert at 11:14 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said that all of the individuals were transported to hospitals to seek medical attention.

At least one of the individuals involved in the crash was a male, but the age and gender of the other individuals have not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.