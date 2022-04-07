LOS FELIZ — A man and a woman were stabbed in two separate incidents, yet only blocks apart on Vermont Avenue in Los Feliz early morning on Wednesday, April 6, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. An investigation is underway to identify the suspect and to figure out if the two crimes were related.

At 12:22 a.m, the first victim, a man, was approached by a suspect at the train platform of Vermont Avenue and Sunset Avenue and was stabbed with a deadly weapon. The victim then stumbled into the intersection, the LAPD told KTLA 5.

Three minutes later, at around 12:25 a.m, a female victim was sitting on the stairs of the Starbucks at Vermont Avenue and Prospect Avenue when a suspect approached her from behind and put a knife to her throat and cut her, KTLA 5 reported. The female victim fought the suspect and was able to grab the knife from him, but was stabbed in the stomach in the process.

Both victims, separately, were transported to a local hospital in critical, yet stable condition.

The female victim described the suspect as a Hispanic male, bald, 28-30 years of age, 5’7” and 150 lbs. The male victim was unable to provide a description of the suspect. The LAPD is therefore unable to confirm if the two incidents were related.

Anyone with additional information about either incident is asked to call LAPD Northeast Detectives at (323) 561-3477. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.