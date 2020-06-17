WESTWOOD­–With California moving to phase three of Governor Gavin Newsome’s four-stage reopening plan, UCLA Bruin Athletics announced on Wednesday, June 17 that it will enter phase one of its four-phase Return to Training Plan as of June 22.

“The department has worked closely with campus leadership, medical experts, public health officials, and the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee to develop a comprehensive plan for voluntary return that prioritizes the health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff,” said UCLA Bruin Athletics in a statement. Football student-athletes and student-athletes who live locally and play Fall Olympic sport including men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s water polo and cross country are allowed to return to school.

According to UCLA Daily Bruin, the Return to Campus phase, which is phase one, includes COVID-19 and antibody testing as well as both physical and mental well-being screening. The second phase of Return to Training Plan is Athletic Performance activities, and it will permit team activities of 10 or fewer student-athletes at a time. Student-athletes can resume full practices in phase three and begin on-the-field competition in phase four.

“In the coming weeks and months especially, your support is vital to our student-athletes. With our distanced environment ongoing, it is especially challenging to build a team and inspire one another. Let your Bruin teams know that you have their backs – follow them on social media and leave messages of encouragement,” said UCLA gymnastics coach Chris Waller. He mentioned that supports from Bruin Nation is important to student-athletes and can make all the difference.

There will be a team-by-team communication and detailed education regarding the four-phase Return to Training Plan for those student-athletes who are eligible to return to campus on Monday, June 22. More information about the Return Plan will be announced virtually in the meeting later this week.