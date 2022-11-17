PASADENA– Arizona upset the NO. 9 UCLA Bruins 34-28, on Saturday, November 12 at the Rose Bowl. Bruins Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson missed a wide open Jake Bobo in the end zone on the final play of the night, as the defeat puts UCLA’S hopes of appearing in the Pac-12 Championship in serious danger.

The Wildcats pounced on UCLA from the opening kickoff, jumping out to an early 14-0 lead behind quarterback Jayden de Laura. His three touchdowns including the go-ahead 17 yd TD pass on 4th down in the fourth quarter propelled Arizona to their first victory against a top 25 opponent this season.

“We ran into a good quarterback. He extended plays like no one we played this year, the plays he made running around were the difference in the game,” said UCLA Head Coach Chip Kelly.

UCLA falls to (8-2) on the season as their path to the Pac-12 title game is more arduous, first it requires a victory this Saturday against their biggest foe, the USC Trojans. Should the Bruins ring the Victory Bell for a second straight season, Oregon must defeat Utah in order for UCLA to play in the PAC-12 Championship. In addition UCLA must prevail against Cal at Berkeley which is never an easy task.

Zach Charbonnet had 181 yards on the ground, culminating in a five-yard touchdown run to give the Bruins a 28-24 edge in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, the Bruins defense struggled all night, giving up points and yards at will.

UCLA tight end Hudson Habermehl made the highlight reel when he caught a pass from DTR, displaying both strength and balance to break two tackles for a 51 yard touchdown reception.

It was a satisfying win for Arizona Head Coach Jedd Fisch, who previously served as the Bruins offensive coordinator in 2017. Angry and distraught Bruins fans we’re quick to blame UCLA for looking too far ahead to their upcoming crosstown showdown, but that’s not giving enough credit to Arizona who earned the victory.

Ever since the loss to Oregon, UCLA’s defense has regressed as the secondary seems confused and mystified. Also, the pass attack which has been pivotal to the Bruins defense onslaught has completely disappeared.

On Saturday, November 19 the UCLA Bruins host the NO. 7 USC Trojans at the Rose Bowl. Last year, the Bruins crushed the Trojans 62-33 at the Coliseum, kickoff is at 5:00 p.m. USC is still in contention for a National Title, so the intensity will be at a fever pitch.