WESTWOOD-On Tuesday, February 16, Christian Secor, a 22-year-old UCLA student was arrested for his involvement with the January 6 Capitol riot.

Secor is being charged with impeding officers, civil disorder, obstructing an official proceeding, entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry, and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, the FBI received at least 11 tips identifying Secor as a person who illegally entered the U.S Capitol building on January 6. Images show Secor wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat and carrying a large blue flag with “America First” written on it.

In one video provided by the U.S Capitol Police, Secor can be seen attempting to push through a doorway that was blocked by three police officers, resulting in dozens of rioters flooding into the building. It is further alleged that Secor was filmed sitting in the Chair of the Presiding Officer.

The FBI has also located information linking Secor to a student organization at UCLA known as the “America First Bruins club.” One individual who personally knows Secor informed the FBI that upon returning from Washington D.C Secor moved back in with his mother in Costa Mesa. Secor allegedly got rid of his car and phone and “bragged that he would not be caught for his involvement at the U.S Capitol,” according to the criminal complaint.

Law enforcement was able to identify Secor by observing him exiting his mother’s home and using a vehicle registered to his father.

So far, the FBI has arrested hundreds of individuals in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot, including a dozen from California.