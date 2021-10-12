SANTA MONICA—Former UFC Hall of Famer Chuck David Liddell, 51, known to the sports entertainment industry as Iceman, was arrested Monday, October 11 at approximately 1 a.m., on accusations of domestic assault at a home near Hidden Hills located in the 24000 block of Jim Bridger Road.

In the arrest report, officers indicated that when deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrived on the scene, they discovered Liddell was allegedly involved in a physical and verbal dispute with his spouse, Heidi Liddell, 41.

He was taken into custody and booked on allegations of domestic violence. Liddell’s bond was set at $20,000. No further information about the incident has been disclosed to the public. The athlete is a UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2009. He made his UFC debut in 1998. Liddell retired in December 2010, only to return to the UFC cage in April 2018, only to retire a second time in March 2020.

He appeared on the first season of the CBS series “Celebrity Big Brother” in 2018 where he was the first houseguest evicted.

Liddell has a court hearing for the assault scheduled for Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Written By Anita Brown and Casey Jacobs