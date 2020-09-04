HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Singer and song-writer Natasha Bedingfield has sold her Spanish style home in Hollywood Hills for $2.538 million.

Bedingfield found a buyer within two weeks who appeared to be actress Sydney Tamiia Poitier, 46, who starred in the films “Death Proof” and “True Crime.” According to reports, Poitier paid $289,000 over the initial asking price. Bedingfield initially purchased the home for 1.65 million through a trust in 2015 and attempted to rent it several times during her stay.

The three-bedroom house was built in 2000. With beamed ceiling and arched doorways, the home acquires two stories in total, equipped with an ocean and city views from the balcony, patio and hillside backyard. The first floor has a white living room, black dining room and a spacious kitchen. Upstairs, the master suite has a balcony overlooking Griffith Park and the infamous Hollywood sign. There is also a courtyard the outdoors area, with a patio and a swinging bench under stringed lights.

Natasha Bedingfield, 38, was born in England and made her debut as an English singer and songwriter. She released her album “Unwritten” in 2004, which sold over 2.3 million copies worldwide. She also received a Grammy Award nomination as well as another nomination for Best British Female Artist at the Brit Awards.

Sydney is the daughter of actor Sidney Poitier and Canadian actress Joanna Shimkus. She has appeared in shows including “Joan of Arcadia,” “Veronica Mars” and acquired a lead role in “Carter.”

The listing was held by Andrew Mortaza and Bryan Castaneda from The Agency, and Ricky Mitchell from the Passman Group represented Sydney Poitier.