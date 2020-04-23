UNITED STATES—The state of Missouri became the first state in North America to sue the Chinese government claiming they mishandled their response regarding the Coronavirus outbreak, which went on to impact the entire world.

Missouri filed a lawsuit against the Chinese government on Tuesday, April 21, indicated that the virus, which originated in the city of Wuhan, brought devastating economic losses to the state. The civil lawsuit was filed in federal court by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and alleges negligence, claiming Missouri and its residents suffered possibly tens of billions of dollars in economic damages and is seeking cash compensation.

The lawsuit also claims that the Chinese government made the pandemic worse by “hoarding” masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE). China is facing similar lawsuits filed in U.S. courts on behalf of U.S. business owners. The state of Mississippi has also filed a lawsuit against China.

The virus has killed more than 48,000 people in the United States out of more than 850,000 infections as of Thursday, April 23. The virus forced state governors to declare stay-at-home orders in most of the United States, which has impacted businesses that are not deemed “essential,” leading to an increase in those seeking unemployment benefits.