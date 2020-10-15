BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills is providing information about upcoming 2020 election and locations of ballot boxes around the city for residents.

“The City’s elections are now consolidated and administered by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. The City Clerk’s pages provide basic information for anyone interested in the election process.”

Recently unauthorized grey ballot boxes have been seen around the county and officials say via social media that they are not the real ones and are providing information to citizens about the various locations in the county to help them drop their ballots in the right ballot boxes.

According to the city of Beverly Hills website, the city has two drop boxes located at City Hall at 444 N. Rexford Dr. and Roxbury Park.

Citizens are given the option to either vote in-person or through voting ballots. The voting dates vary according to locations between October 24 through November 3.

Same Day Voter Registration, known as Conditional Voter Registration under state law, is a safety net for Californians who miss the deadline to register to vote or update their voter registration information.

People who need to register or re-register to vote within 14 days of an election can complete this process to register and vote at their county elections office, polling place, or vote center. Their ballots will be processed and counted once the county elections office has completed the voter registration verification process.

A list of early voting locations can be found at caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov that helps individuals to complete the Same Day Voter Registration Process.

In order to register on Election Day, visit the polling place lookup tool to find the local polling location.