BRENTWOOD—On Saturday, April 13, Vice President, Kamala Harris traveled back to her home state of California via Air Force Two for a series of events. The Patch notified the public of road traffic delays and road closures upon her arrival and departure. The southbound 405 Freeway in Brentwood on April 16, as the Harris Motorcade with her security detail prepared for her departure at the Los Angeles International Airport for a flight to Las Vegas, Nevada.



Harris and First Husband, Doug Emhoff first attended a fundraising event at the home of Family Guy creator, Seth MacFarlane’s home. The event was attended by two to three dozen people including Los Angeles Mayor, Karen Bass. Fundraising efforts reportedly brought in approximately $1.5 million to Biden’s Victory Fund. The Second Couple keeps a home in nearby Brentwood.



On April 13, Harris made a surprise appearance at the Power, Leadership & Influence of the Black Woman event held at the Fairmont Century Plaza from 10:30-2:00 p.m.



The Power in Leadership event, entitled, “An Intimate Conversation with Laphonza Butler,” featured; Senator Laphonza Butler (D-CA), co-founder of Black Lives Matter, Malina Abdullah, President and CEO of Brotherhood Crusade, Charisse Bremond Weaver, L.A. County Supervisor, Holly Mitchell, President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, Yvonne Wheeler, and Producer, actress, and singer, Marla Gibbs



According to the verbiage of Vice President Harris was introduced as a champion of abortion. She touched on the age-old debate that the overturning of Roe v. Wade denies a woman who may have been a victim of incest or rape, “the right to an abortion.” Scientific data proves otherwise as the actual percentage of women seeking an abortion who could qualify for that exemption is reportedly less than one percent.



Reports indicate that Harris attended a meeting of President Biden’s Nation Security team via secure internet. President Biden was at a separate campaign event in Scranton, Pennsylvania at the time.





