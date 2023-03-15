BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, March 14, after the Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa B. Lench dismissed the last three counts against, the famous movie producer, Harvey Weinstein. Los Angeles County prosecutors decided that they will not retry Weinstein for the last three charges in Los Angeles County.



Weinstein, who is now 70-years of age, is currently serving a 23-year sentence in New York for sex crimes. He was sentenced in 2020. In February 2023, Weinstein was convicted and sentenced to 16 additional years in Los Angeles County to be served consecutively.

In January 2020, actress Rosie Perez took the stand to testify about her friend, Annabelle Sciorra, who confided in her that she had been raped. According to Perez it was in the winter of 1993-1994. Perez could tell something was amiss, and asked Sciorra, “What is wrong with you?” It was then that Sciorra told of Weinstein breaking into her apartment and raping her.



Perez broke down and cried when she admitted breaking her friend’s confidence. “I betrayed my promise to her to never tell anybody I knew,” Perez told the former talk-show host from, The View, Nicole Wallace. This, once private information is now public information that may be found on Twitter.



There are reports from 80 different women who accused Weinstein of rape, and other crude, sexually explicit behaviors, the victims say it was non-consensual, including reports from Governor Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom. She said, “He tried to ruin my life, and the lives of so many other women. He deserves to rot in prison.”



Lauren Young was a young aspiring actress when she says she was raped by Weinstein. Hers is one of the cases that will not be tried. “I think Harvey Weinstein should be punished for any and every crime,” and “Even though the defendant has been convicted in New York and L.A. for crimes against other women,” Young said, “I wanted him to be held accountable for what he did to me.”



The cases in New York and Los Angeles were dismissed due to a locked jury. He maintained his innocence indicating that he did not have non-consensual sex. He was attempting to appeal all charges against him when the last three cases were thrown out.



It is not clear if Weinstein is facing additional charges elsewhere.