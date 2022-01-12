WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood is continuing its WeHo Sounds event with a virtual presentation of its WeHo Sounds Free Concert Series on select Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. at www.weho.org/wehosounds during the first two months of 2022.

The Concert Series starts on January 25 at 7 p.m. with The Bandit and The Queen. Cody Belew and Hannah Blaylock are both top-tier Nashville vocalists and their combined resumes include four major national tours opening for Grammy-award winning country artists Little Big Town, Blake Shelton, Reba McEntire, and Rascal Flatts.

They have performed on the Grand Ole Opry more than 25 times, have Top 20 country radio hits, have been Grammy-nominated for their songwriting, and have made it to the Top 7 on “The Voice.” Their influences range from classic country to mountain soul to Texas two-step.

Gregory Allison will perform on February 8, at 7 p.m. Allison creates, with a single violin, a sound that travels across great landscapes. He brings the sensibility of a film composer into a live and intimate setting. His training in South Indian Classical music brings a melodic fluency and emotional fire to his compositions, while his Western Classical training is apparent in the wide sonic palette he creates. His violin goes from intimate weeping to orchestral soundscapes, carrying the listener on a journey all the way.

The Concert Series finale on Friday, February 22, at 7 p.m. will feature Charged Particles. Celebrating their 29th anniversary this year, Charged Particles is a trio that plays funky Latin jazz, as well as creative arrangements of jazz standards. They’ve played hundreds of concerts, festivals, and clubs across the country and abroad and released three CDs that have received airplay on more than 100 radio stations, as well as NPR’s All Things Considered. Reviewers have said: “An electrifying, push-the-limits performance style…a tight and enormously talented trio.” (JazzTimes Magazine); and “Charged Particles is definitely dazzling.” (Jazz & Blues Report).

West Hollywood’s 2022 WeHo Sounds Free Concert Series is organized by the Arts Division. For additional details about the performers and to view the series visit www.weho.org/wehosounds.

For more details about WeHo Sounds contact Joy Tribble, West Hollywood’s Arts Technician, at (323) 848-6360 or at jtribble@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.