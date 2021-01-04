WEST HOLLYWOOD—West Hollywood is working to decorate the empty storefronts, and highlight properties for rent by creating temporary art exhibitions in those store windows using a program called Windows of WeHo (WoW).

According to WOW, “The City of West Hollywood through its Arts Division requests qualifications from professional artists to establish a pre-qualified list for a temporary art exhibition in empty storefronts, Windows of WeHo (WoW). The exhibition will include artists who have experience creating inventive installations or full-scale window installations that engage people in an innovative or dynamic way. The initiative will introduce art installations in empty commercial storefronts to serve artists, businesses, visitors and residents alike.”

The pandemic has impacted the arts and business community of the city. According to Americans for the Arts, COVID-19’s impact on artists include: 95 percent reported income loss, 80 percent experienced a decrease in creative work that generated income (61 percent “drastic decrease”), 80 percent do not yet have a post-pandemic recovery plan, and 66 percent are unable to access the supplies, resources, spaces, or people necessary for their work.

“The WoW exhibition intends to partner artists with property owners to reimagine vacant storefronts as opportunities for safe, socially distanced, outdoor community engagement sites.”

Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 13. Artists should submit their complete applications through the following online application: https://form.jotform.com/203286866828167 For more information, go here.