WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, November 4 at 3:23 p.m. the city of West Hollywood released their unofficial general municipal election results. As of 2 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, John Erickson and Sepi Shyne have secured the votes needed for City Council according to the unofficial results. Current results have indicated that West Hollywood voters have approved Measure E, with 73.1% yes votes and 26.9% no votes. This measure will establish a 3/4¢ sales tax that will provide $11,000.00 annually to support senior services, keep public areas safe and clean, retain local jobs and business, address homelessness, repair streets and potholes, recover from public health emergencies and maintain 911 responses among other city services. The measure requires public disclosure of independent financial audits and spending.

Elected council members are expected to be sworn in on Monday, December 7, 2020, at 6 p.m. The City Council elects the Mayor and Mayor Pro Tempore annually. Mayor, Lindsey P. Horvath will continue her position through Monday, May 17, 2021. Pro Tempore John Heilman is not expected to win re-election and a new council member is expected to be elected for Mayor Pro Tempore on Monday, December 21, 2020, at 6 p.m.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk is scheduled to certify the final election results on Monday, November 30, 2020. On Tuesday, December 8, 2020, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors anticipates to declare that the election has been finalized.