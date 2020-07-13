WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Thursday, July 9, the city of West Hollywood warned residents of incoming warm weather and appropriate safety measures.

According to the city of West Hollywood website, the city is unable to open its Cooling Center at Plummer Park. The reason is the need to adhere to protocols for physical distancing during Safer-at-Home Orders. Due to the change, the city suggests several protocols to follow regarding safety in the summer heat.

For those who hold immediate concerns over warming conditions they can call the city’s Social Services Division at (323) 848-6510. They may be able to provide assistance for older adults or community members who are vulnerable to high-heat conditions.

The city also lists symptoms of heat cramps and severe dehydration such as dizziness, fatigue, faintness, headaches, muscle cramps, and increased thirst. Anyone experiencing such symptoms is asked to call 911.

Checking on neighbors and family frequently is also an encouraged practice. The implementation of proper social distance should still be upheld, as recommended by the notice. The avoidance of strenuous physical activity has also been recommended.

More information on safety procedures during the summer heat can be found on the city’s website.