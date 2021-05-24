UNITED STATES—Your home should always be a place of safety and security—a place where you feel comfortable and at ease. Keeping unwanted visitors out should be a priority. This doesn’t always mean human intruders. Sometimes, this could be the kind that moves on four legs. Pests such as mice, termites, ants, spiders, and others can cause anxiety and pose a threat to your well-being. Some pests can cause damage to your home, making it an unsafe place to live. It’s important to understand these risks, so you know how to stop them or prevent them from happening in the first place.

Keeping Pests Out

Before you see how pests can cause problems in your home, it’s helpful to first learn what you can do to eliminate them. Different pests are attracted to your home in different ways. However, one of the first lines of defense is to keep the house clean. Animals are attracted to clutter and junk, as these collections offer the creatures places to hide and nest. Organizing and tidying up in your house will go a long way toward keeping pests out. In particular, make sure you keep food sources unavailable to potential pests. Sweeping and vacuuming floors frequently is critical. Mopping hard floor surfaces will also discourage pests. Be sure to wipe down counters and tables after meals and put food away before retiring for the night. If you suspect you have a pest problem, purchase traps or poison bait stations.

Damage to Wood Building Materials

Perhaps the most feared pests in your home are termites. These creatures resemble ants but are more destructive. They can live in large colonies and expand quickly. They have ravenous appetites for wood and other organic materials. Termites can eat through the wood in your walls and around doors and windows for days, weeks, or even months without you even knowing it. Over time, the wood can sag or collapse, leading to dangerous situations and excessive structural damage. Termites can also eat the wood of decks and porches, making these areas unsafe to stand or walk on. They can also eat the wood of trim and facia, causing cosmetic and structural concerns. Termites may even go for wooden furniture or outdoor elements such as gazebos.

Damage to Wires, Cords, and Appliances

The sight of a rodent in your house is enough to bring feelings of anger, disgust, or, for some people, fear. Mice and rats can be much more than a nuisance or cause an unsightly appearance. These rodents are prolific chewers. With their razor-sharp teeth, rodents make it a habit to gnaw on cords and wiring in your home. You may even detect teeth marks on these areas. These activities can short out appliances or even damage the entire electrical system of your home. Mice and rats also like to nest in appliances, causing damage or hindering their operation. You may detect damage to furniture as well. Another spot of concern is the insulation in the walls, which rodents also enjoy chewing. In addition, these pests like to go for papers, making books and other documents vulnerable.

Damage From Bees

Bees play an important role in the ecosystem, as they pollinate flowers. But you shouldn’t want them to set up residence in your house. Bees can quickly build hives in various parts around and in your home. These hives can weigh several pounds; their weight can begin to put too much force on support beams in your walls. Eventually, significant structural damage can occur.

Damage to the Roof

The roof of your home provides protection from the elements and keeps other unwanted guests out. But some pests can find their way into your home through the roof and cause problems in the attic or with the ductwork of the home. Squirrels are professionals at this. You may see these critters as cute and adorable, but they can cause many problems as they nest in the roof. Squirrels also chew through wires and eat insulation. The costs to repair this damage can be extensive.

Damage to Flooring

Beetles can also be a threat to areas of your home. Some beetles are so small that they are practically invisible. For example, carpet beetles love to eat the fibers of your carpet. They also chew at mats and other types of floor covering. These activities may go unnoticed for long periods of time.

Discovering signs of pests in your home can be unnerving. If you don’t act quickly, the damage can be severe and put much financial strain on your budget. You may also have unsafe conditions to worry about. Ensure you take these threats seriously and take the appropriate steps like hiring an expert pest removal company in the Los Angeles area to eliminate these pests from your property once and for all.