UNITED STATES—Are you one of those people who think social media is exclusively for entertainment? Have you ever thought about using any kind of social media platform to grow your business and promote your brand?

In today’s day and age, businesses have the choice between many social media platforms, including but not limited to, twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. Each of these social media platforms is different in its own unique way from the content to the demographic to the communication. These differences are important to keep in mind when choosing a platform for your marketing, as they will differ in results and response from the users.

Here is what you need to know about each prominent social media platform and the best tools you should take advantage of in order to prosper.

How to choose a platform

There is currently an abundance of social media platforms to choose from and sometimes it seems like the best idea to just jump right in to all of them all at once and post the same content across all of them. This is a terrible idea! Unless you have a very good understanding of each of the different platforms and how they work, just stick to one at a time until you get the hang of it.

Twitter, a fast-paced, micro blogging style app, allows for users to post tweets containing 240 characters or less. With an average of 326 million active users monthly, this app is a fantastic way to get work out about your brand or business. Their demographic it typically that of the millennial generation so when marketing on here it is important to keep that in mind.

Instagram is an app built on visuals that are top quality and high resolution, giving the users a glamorous looking life style. On this app users tend to strive for an aesthetic of beauty and glam, and a lot of effort it put into the pictures and videos nowadays. Instagram is an all-round app with users from younger generations dominating but their demographic reaching all the way to older adults.

TikTok is by far the most used of the apps currently. This short form video platform allows users to post content in the moment, wherever they are. There is nothing fancy or complicated about it and is mostly just used for entertainment.

Task Ant

Choosing the right hashtag for your Instagram post can be challenging because you don’t want to choose one that no one will notice, but you also don’t want to just choose the most popular one but it is completely unrelated to your content. Task Ant is exactly what you need. This hashtag app will find the best hashtags suited to your content as well as provide solutions for hashtags that you might have used previously. With two different plans offered, the solo to get you started, and the growth for maximize your hashtag use, there is something for anyone needing help with Instagram hashtags.

Twesocial

Trying to get your twitter account up and running can be quite the challenge when you are already busy enough with keeping up with the business. Twesocial is an organic twitter marketing service that will take this weight off of your shoulders. Twesocial, launched in 2016, is a service that will handle every aspect of your twitter account from posting at the right times, choosing the best hashtags, to even engaging with your followers to increase exposure. The only thing they will need from you is to provide them with the content that you would like to be posted.

TokUpgrade

Much like Twesocial, TokUpgrade is here to help you with your TikTok account in terms of increasing your profile views through organic engagement. TikTok is currently the most popular social media platform which means that it can be quite a challenge for your content to be seen, especially if you aren’t completely optimizing your profile and content. TokUpgrade will increase engagement, target you audience and engage with followers. They also offer two different packages which can be paid weekly or monthly. This is truly a great option is you are looking to get your TikTok account to its peak at a much faster rate.