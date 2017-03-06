SAN FRANCISCO–After two seasons the 49ers have announced that they will officially be releasing wide receiver Torrey Smith.

Former Florida Panthers and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steven Smith Jr. (who is also a former teammate of Smith and now a NFL Network analyst) first announced the news on Twitter.

In 2015, Smith, 28, signed a $40 million, five-year contract with San Francisco after a three year career with the Baltimore Ravens. Smith’s salary was reportedly the highest to be issued by then-manager Trent Baalke. Spotrac reported that Smith has received $16 million of the initial $40 million.

During his four season career with the Ravens, he attained 213 catches in 3,591 yards and 30 touchdowns. At the start of his career with the 49ers, Smith had 33 catches for 665 yards and four touchdowns. Last season, he sat out the last four games due to a concussion after making 20 catches for 267 yards.

In total, he made 53 catches for 930 yards in 28 games.

Smith has counted for approximately $9.5 million of the 49ers’ salary cap for 2017, which already contained $90 million worth of space. Smith’s departure opens up approximately $4.7 million.

“Had he remained with the 49ers, Smith was due a $6.5 million salary with a $1.5 million in roster and workout bonus money. Those contract numbers, considering Smith’s production the last two seasons, made him difficult if impossible to trade,” Mercury News reported.

Smith tweeted upon his release, “Don’t be surprised when I’m back on track next year…….”