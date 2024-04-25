MALIBU—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a fatal shooting that transpired on Wednesday, April 24. The LASD reported they were made aware of a shooting at 2:55 p.m. on the 800 Block of Westlake in Malibu.

Authorities arrived on scene to find an adult male dead. The LASD is not able to provide any additional details at the time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wanting to remain anonymous can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.