HOLLYWOOD—Some of the biggest names in the music industry are set to perform Oscar nominated songs at the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday, February 26. A list of nominated performers slated to hit the stage include Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Sting and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Justin Timberlake will perform his hit song “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from the movie “Trolls.” Timberlake portrays Branch in the animated film and co-wrote the song with Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster. In the movie, he is joined by his mom, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Kunal Nayyar, Ron Funches and Icona Pop.

Oscar winning singer-songwriter John Legend will take the stage to perform “Audition” and “City of Stars” from the musical “La La Land,” starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. Stone and Gosling performed the two songs in the film.

Sting will be performing “The Empty Chair,” from “Jim: The James Foley Story.” He co-wrote the song with J. Ralph, who is an Oscar-nominated composer. The song is from the 2016 documentary following the life of James Foley, an American Journalist killed by ISIS in 2014. This is Sting’s fourth Oscar nomination and J. Ralph’s third.

Actor and singer-songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote the Oscar nominated song “How Far I’ll Go,” is expected to perform the song alongside Auli’i Cravalno, the 16-year-old newcomer who sings the song in the movie and voices the main character in Moana. Miranda portrayed Alexander Hamilton in the Broadway production of “Hamilton.” He is also a singer who performed at the White House.

Lady Gaga, Anna Kendrick and Jennifer Hudson are also set to perform at the Oscars. None are involved with any songs that are nominated for the 89th Academy Awards.

The Red Carpet will begin at 7 p.m. ET and 4 p.m. PT.