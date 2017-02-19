LOS ANGELES—Mohamed Bzeek, a Muslim immigrant from Libya, has been taking care of terminally ill children for over 2 decades. He and his late wife began to foster children in 1989 and in 1995 began to foster only terminally ill children.

“I know they are sick I know they are going to die. I do my best as a human being and leave the rest to God,” Bzeek told the Los Angeles Times.

Mohamed Bzeek has cared for over 40 terminally ill children and 10 of them have died in his arms.

His current foster child is 6-years-old. She is blind, deaf and paralyzed in her arms and legs. She also has very little brain function and could die at any moment.

Bzeek also has a 19-year-old biological son Adam, who was born with a brittle bone disease and dwarfism. Adam studies computer science and says he loves his foster sister. Bzeek came to the United States in 1978.

A Go Fund Me page was started in Bzeeks home and has earned over $205,000. “The key is you have to love them like your own,” Bzeek noted on the GoFundMe page.

One poster left the following message on the GoFundMe page:

“Yesterday I had never heard of Mohamed Bzeek. I was feeling overwhelmed and disturbed by the hate speech I was seeing on the internet. Then I happened across the article about Mohamed in the LA Times. I read it and burst into tears. It was healing to read about someone who is so genuinely good. I was touched by his faith, his gentleness, and his dedication and love for his children.

Mohamed has been of service, not only to his children, but to everyone who has read the article. In these times when there is so much hate, it is inspiring and reassuring to read about someone who is so good and full of love. Thank you, Mohamed. The world is a better place because you are in it. Also, thank you, Hailey Branson-Potts. Hailey wrote the article in the LA Times. In the hands of a lesser writer, this article would not have touched so many people. Thank you for introducing us to Mohamed. And thank you for writing about an ordinary (and extra-ordinary) Muslim American.”

The GoFundMe page notes that funds will go to air conditioning/heating, support, Adam’s college education, a new car, and a new roof for his home.

Written By Darylese Shook and Casey Jacobs