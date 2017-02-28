HOLLYWOOD—Well, I have to admit that I was wrong. I suspected “The Lego Batman Movie” would maintain the top spot at the box-office this weekend, but it appears the psychological thriller “Get Out” came out on the top spot with an impressive $30 million plus debut.

Jordan Peele from the comedy duo “Key and Peel” wrote and directed the thriller starring Allison Williams and Daniel Kaluuya as an interracial couple who got to visit her parents over the weekend, and things turn seriously creepy.

“The Lego Batman Movie” fell to second place earning $19 million. After a little over 3 weeks in theaters, that animated flick has earned over $200 million at the global box-office. Nabbing third place was the sequel “John Wick: Chapter 2” earned $9 million, pushing itself to earning over $75 million at the domestic box-office. Fourth place was a win for “The Great Wall” earning $8.7 million in its second week in theaters. Still not a win for the Matt Damon flick which is not likely to recoup its budget cost.

Rounding out the top five was “Fifty Shades Darker” with $7.7 million. This weekend will be impressive as the third outing in the Wolverine spin-off, “Logan” arrives. Making things even more daunting is the fact that this is the first installment in the franchise that is rated-R, which can impact audience numbers.