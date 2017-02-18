OAKLAND—The Golden State Warriors bounced back from one of their biggest losses of the season, defeating the Sacramento Kings 86-109 on Wednesday, February 15.

Klay Thompson scored a game-high 35 points, including seven 3-pointers for the Warriors, who were coming off of a 21-point loss to the eighth seeded Denver Nuggets.

Kevin Durant had 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Steph Curry added 13 points, six rebounds and nine assists. Javale McGee contributed eight points and 10 assists.

Draymond Green had two points, two rebounds and three assists in 15 minutes of play before getting ejected in the second quarter after shouting at an official following a foul call.

Green is viewed as the Warriors’ emotional leader, and his ejection changed something in the team, Durant said.

“Him getting thrown out kind of woke us up a bit,” Durant said of Green’s ejection. “That third quarter was one of the best quarters we’ve had all year. We just upped our intensity. We made them feel us.”

“Draymond’s always going to play on that edge and tonight he crossed that edge,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “We don’t want to take away that chip on his shoulder, but we need him on the floor too.”

Darren Collison had 14 points and three assists for the Kings, who snapped a four-game winning streak with the loss. DeMarcus Cousins added 13 points, four rebounds and six assists. Matt Barnes finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds off the bench. Willie Cauley-Stein contributed 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Kings have lost five of their last 10 games, falling to 24-33 on the season and ninth place in the Western Conference. Sacramento will face the Denver Nuggets in their next game on Thursday, February 23.

Golden State has won four of their past five games, improving to an NBA best 47-9 overall. The Warriors will host the Los Angeles Clippers next on Thursday, February 23.