HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Model and reality star Kendall Jenner, 21, reported that nearly $200,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from her $6.5 million Hollywood Hills mansion on Wednesday, March 15, authorities indicated.

According to reports, Jenner was away from her residence from noon to around 8 p.m., a representative said in a statement. She didn’t realize anything was missing until several hours later when she entered her bedroom at 1 a.m. on Thursday, March 16, which is when she contacted police. The stolen items include a Rolex and Cartier watch, TMZ indicated, who was first to break the news.

Detectives canvased the scene, but didn’t find any signs of forced entry. Authorities suspect the theft was likely an inside job, committed by someone who knew the layout of the home and where Jenner kept her valuables, according to reports. The incident comes only 5 months after her sister, Kim Kardashian, was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, France.

Several celebrities living in Hollywood Hills have been burglarized in recent months including Nicki Minaj, Alanis Morissette, Yasiel Puig, Derek Fisher and Jamie Presley to name a few. No suspects have been arrested, the case is still under investigation. Security cameras outside Jenner’s home may assist authorities with the case.