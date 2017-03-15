BEVERLY HILLS—Road closures have been announced as the 32nd annual LA Marathon will be held on Sunday, March 19. Closures will occur from Dodger Stadium to Santa Monica.

Officials announced Wednesday, March 15, that the 26.2-mile Skechers Performance LA Marathon will start from Dodger Stadium at 6:30 a.m. The streets along the route will officially be closed by 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, and depending on location re-open as early as 10:15 a.m.

Drivers in Echo Park, Silver Lake, Hollywood, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Century City, Westwood, Brentwood and Santa Monica should prepare for the road closures. Drivers should take into consideration the stretch of Hollywood, Sunset, and Santa Monica Boulevards.

A “no-parking policy” will be enforced by the city’s transportation department on some streets.

The Metro rail service will be increasing its service to every nine minutes with three car trains. With the expansion of the expo line into downtown Santa Monica, this will be the first year that the rail service to the marathon finish line will be available. Ocean Avenue and California Avenue will be this year’s finish line.

Many bus routes will be detoured, according to the Metro rail service. Commuters should plan accordingly. Additional information on the Metro marathon services can be found here.