WOODLAND HILLS/CHATSWORTH—The Los Angeles Police Department’s Devonshire Division detectives are asking the public to help in providing any information that would help identify a possible kidnap victim and lead to the arrest of the responsible suspects.

On Sunday, February 19, 2017, around 3:45 p.m., patrol officers of the LAPD Devonshire Division responded to a kidnapping call on De Soto and Devonshire Street, according to the LAPD blog. When the officers arrived, they were informed that a female was seen in the backseat of a car and appeared to be in distress. The female appeared to be yelling and hitting the window of the rear passenger side. The window was reported to be smashed out.

Witnesses lost sight of the vehicle when the car proceeded northbound on De Soto Avenue. The car appeared to be an early 2000’s gold 4-door Honda Accord.

The victim described as a Hispanic female in her late 20’s or early 30’s, was wearing a black sweatshirt and had her dark hair up in a ponytail., according to the LAPD.

The suspects were described as male Hispanics. The suspects remain on the loose, and the victim has yet to be identified.

Canyon News reached out to LAPD Public Relations Director Josh Rubenstein for comment, but did not hear back.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Scheff, LAPD Devonshire Division at 818-832-0609. During non-business hours or weekends, please direct your calls to 877-527-3247. To those who wish to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can also visit www.lapdonline.org, and clock on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit online tips. Tipsters may also download the mobile application “P3 Tips” and choose the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.