LOS ANGELES—A major gas leak at a construction site on the USC campus led to a partial closure and evacuation of a seven-story business building on Monday, April 17, officials indicated.

A construction vehicle hit a gas line causing the leak. The Department of Public Safety was notified of the incident at 7:18 a.m. and quickly cleared the area. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the gas leak was reported near the 3700 block of South Vermont Avenue, on McClintock Avenue near Downey Way.

Students were evacuated from the Seeley G. Mudd Building and Ray R. Irani Hall as a precaution. The evacuation was “calm and orderly,” said Amy Bastman, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Pedestrians and cars were advised to avoid the area during the repairs. At 8:50 a.m., the gas leak was repaired. By 9:30 a.m., the leak was under control and the evacuations were stopped. No injuries or medical issues were reported, according to fire officials.