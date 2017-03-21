LAUREL CANYON—”Dancing With the Stars” competitor Mark Ballas has sold his home and is purchasing a new residence in Laurel Canyon.

Ballas sold his Mediterranean-style home in the Beverly Crest area for $3.125 million in a deal completed off-market. Records show that he bought the home 2 years ago for $2.525 million.

The 4,900-square-foot home, built in the 1970s and since refurbished, had been listed for as much as $4 million in 2016. It includes two kitchens, two family rooms, four bedrooms, and five bathrooms, as well as a swimming pool and spa.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the home is near the Wonderland School District and is surrounded by mature trees.

The 2,000-square-foot home includes living and dining rooms, an updated kitchen, four bedrooms, and two bathrooms. The master suite has a sliding glass door that opens to a patio. According to reports, Ballas bought the home for $1.5 million.

The Los Angeles Times reported, Mark Kitching of Partners Trust was the listing agent and Anthony Paradise of Sotheby’s International Realty represented the buyer.

Ballas is a competitor on “Dancing with the Stars” and won the Mirror Ball trophy in 2006 and 2009. He won an Emmy for Outstanding Choreography in 2011. He married his wife BC Jean in 2016.