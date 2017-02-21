LOS ANGELES–The LAPD released a press report yesterday stating that an unidentified 60 year-old man was struck and killed by a hit and run driver. Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

At approximately 12:00 p.m., a gray BMW was heading eastbound on Whittier Boulevard, approaching Spencer Street where the vehicle struck the victim, who was reportedly walking in the middle of the roadway. LAFD officials arrived at the scene and transported the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Drivers are required by law to render aid to pedestrians, which the suspect failed to do, according to police.

The LAPD disclosed the following in the press release:

“On April 15, 2015, the City Council amended the Los Angeles Administrative Code and created a Hit and Run Reward Program Trust Fund. A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the offender’s identification, apprehension, and conviction or resolution through a civil compromise.”

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD Central Traffic Division detectives at (213) 833-3713 or Detective Felix Padilla at (213) 486-0753. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit ww.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Lastly, tipsters may also download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.”

Canyon News requested additional information from the LAPD but did not hear back before print.