SANTA MONICA—On Saturday, April 29, the third annual Arts and Literacy Festival will take place at Virginia Avenue Park, according to a press release by the City of Santa Monica. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 2201 Pico Boulevard in Santa Monica.

Over 20 Santa Monica agencies will participate in the festival to promote the city’s Cradle to Career Kindergarten Readiness Campaign. Activities will include art in the park, reading in the magical Secret Garden, and a children’s spring parade in which participants can wear handmade butterfly wings and flower costumes. Children can also fill out explorer cards to receive a free book from the Santa Monica Public Library.

There will performances by the Hikari Taiko Drummers and Rhythm Child, a magic show with David Groves, and cooking demonstrations and a Vegetable Treasure Hunt at the Farmer’s Market. Santa Monica Police Department officers will lead games in the Active Zone, and the Venice Family Clinic will host a bubble area. Parents can also learn about promoting their children’s health and development at a session with Child Development Services.

Santa Monica Cradle to Career is a collective impact initiative that ensures every child in the community has the ability to thrive and succeed, according to their website. Their project, Building Blocks to Kindergarten, intends to help children start kindergarten ready to learn. On Saturday, the campaign will launch Vroom, which was developed by scientists and the community to nurture children through brain-building moments.

Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic lunches, refillable water bottles, and blankets or chairs. Water filling stations will serve free, fresh water, according to the event website.

Limited parking is available at Venice Family Clinic, 2509 Pico Blvd., and Edison Elementary School. Walking and biking are encouraged. Virginia Avenue Park is served by Big Blue Bus Line No. 7. The park is wheelchair accessible and welcomes persons of all abilities.

For special accommodations, contact 310-458-8688 or TTY 310-917-6626. For more Information, visit www.smgov.net/vapark.