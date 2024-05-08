LOS ANGELES—On Friday, May 3, 2024, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office announced that Los Angeles Police Detective Stephanie Carrillo, 47, was charged with an off-duty hit-and-run while driving an unmarked LAPD vehicle and fleeing the scene on May 3, 2023, on the 5 Freeway in the city of Los Angeles.

Carrillo has been charged in case 24CJCM02389 with one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run driving resulting in property damage. She is scheduled to be arraigned May 22 in Dept. 48 of the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

On May 3, 2023, Detective Carrillo was off-duty and driving an unmarked LAPD police vehicle on the 5 Freeway in the city of Los Angeles when she allegedly rear-ended a civilian’s vehicle causing damage. While Carrillo and the victim were pulled over following the crash, Carrillo allegedly returned to her vehicle and fled the scene.

Later that day, the detective went to the California Highway Patrol San Juan Capistrano station in Orange County where she filed a report that she was involved in a hit-and-run incident.

If convicted as charged, Carrillo faces up to six months in county jail. The case was investigated by the California Highway Patrol East Los Angeles Station.