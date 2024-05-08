SANTA MONICA—On Monday, May 6, the city of Santa Monica announced that the Santa Monica Fire Department will host a community celebration May 11 for Fire Service Day at Fire Station 1.

Open house activities for families and children include:

-Exploring fire engines and the ladder truck

-Fire station tours with firefighters

-Hands-only CPR and important emergency preparedness information with American Red Cross

-Stop the Bleed education in partnership with University of California, Los Angeles

The event will be held on Saturday, May 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1337 7th Street.

During the year, the SMFD offers outreach programs, including fire station tours, fire engine visits, and education on fire and life safety topics. The event offers an additional and unique opportunity to meet local firefighters and learn about what they do through a hands-on experience.

Fire Station 1 serves the downtown core and is Santa Monica’s most active station with 7,430 calls for service received in 2023. Fire Station 1 houses the department’s largest equipment, including its ladder truck, which will be on display for Fire Service Day.